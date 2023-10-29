Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Coolest air of the season for Halloween

By Cory Kowitz
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:25 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Temps will be, dare I say it, a bit chilly in the future. That starts with tonight, as temps could dip to the 50s by the end of the U of A game, so make sure to pack a second layer.

Our coolest air of the season is possible early this week as temps will tumble to the mid-to-high 70s in Tucson. The coolest lows of the season will also commence starting Monday morning. Some spots in the eastern valleys may even see freezing lows, which is why there is a freeze watch in effect for the eastern 2/3rds of Cochise County and most of Graham/Greenlee counties. Winds will also pick up on Monday, with Halloween Tuesday being the windiest day. Therefore, you may need to bundle up if you’ll be out and about on Halloween.

SUNDAY: Clear with a low of 55 & a high of 79. Cooler.

MONDAY: Clear & breezy (gusts up to 30 mph) with a morning low of 52 & a high of 77.

TUESDAY: Clear & windy (gusts up to 40 mph) with a morning low of 50 & a high of 77.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear & breezy (gusts up to 20 mph) with a morning low of 51 & a high of 80.

THURSDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 51 & a high of 83.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 53 & a high of 85.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 55 & a high of 88.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Pengchong Lee is facing a charge of making a terroristic threat.
NEW DETAILS: Man accused of threatening mass shooting at University of Arizona
At least one person was killed in a pedestrian accident near Mission and Valencia in Tucson...
NEW INFORMATION: Pedestrian killed, another hurt in Valencia Road crash in Tucson
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
26-year-old Gilbert Rodriguez
Tucson man arrested for fatal shooting near Prince, Stone
At least one killed in head-on crash on Interstate 10 near Craycroft

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Coolest air of the season for Halloween
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Coolest air of the season for Halloween
The high in Tucson is going to be 85 degrees today, just two degrees above the seasonal...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slightly above seasonal temps kick off weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Slightly warmer Friday and Saturday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Slightly warmer Friday and Saturday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Slightly warmer Friday and Saturday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Slightly warmer Friday and Saturday