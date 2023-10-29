FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Coolest air of the season for Halloween

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Temps will be, dare I say it, a bit chilly in the future. That starts with tonight, as temps could dip to the 50s by the end of the U of A game, so make sure to pack a second layer.

Our coolest air of the season is possible early this week as temps will tumble to the mid-to-high 70s in Tucson. The coolest lows of the season will also commence starting Monday morning. Some spots in the eastern valleys may even see freezing lows, which is why there is a freeze watch in effect for the eastern 2/3rds of Cochise County and most of Graham/Greenlee counties. Winds will also pick up on Monday, with Halloween Tuesday being the windiest day. Therefore, you may need to bundle up if you’ll be out and about on Halloween.

SUNDAY: Clear with a low of 55 & a high of 79. Cooler.

MONDAY: Clear & breezy (gusts up to 30 mph) with a morning low of 52 & a high of 77.

TUESDAY: Clear & windy (gusts up to 40 mph) with a morning low of 50 & a high of 77.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear & breezy (gusts up to 20 mph) with a morning low of 51 & a high of 80.

THURSDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 51 & a high of 83.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 53 & a high of 85.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 55 & a high of 88.

