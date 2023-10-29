Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Police say shooting at Chicago house party leaves 15 people injured, including 2 critically

FILE - Chicago police said at least 15 people were injured, two of them critically, after a...
FILE - Chicago police said at least 15 people were injured, two of them critically, after a gunman fired shots into a crowd at a Halloween party early Sunday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:38 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police said at least 15 people were injured, two of them critically, after a gunman fired shots into a crowd at a Halloween party early Sunday.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at a gathering on the city’s West Side, police said. The gunman allegedly fled, but authorities took him into custody nearby. A handgun was also recovered.

No charges have been filed yet.

The two people severely injured, a 26-year-old woman and 48-year-old man, were taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The other 13 victims ranged in age from 26 to 53. Police said six women and nine men were shot. They were all listed in good condition at various local hospitals, according to police.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Pengchong Lee is facing a charge of making a terroristic threat.
NEW DETAILS: Man accused of threatening mass shooting at University of Arizona
At least one person was killed in a pedestrian accident near Mission and Valencia in Tucson...
NEW INFORMATION: Pedestrian killed, another hurt in Valencia Road crash in Tucson
26-year-old Gilbert Rodriguez
Tucson man arrested for fatal shooting near Prince, Stone
At least one killed in head-on crash on Interstate 10 near Craycroft
New Gigafactory set to charge Southern Arizona economy
New Gigafactory set to charge Southern Arizona economy

Latest News

Over the next couple days, we’ll see temperatures slightly cooler than the seasonal average of...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler temps close out weekend and kick off work week
A man walks by flowers and a sign of support for the community in the wake of this week's mass...
Residents of Maine gather to pray and reflect, four days after a mass shooting left 18 dead
Sunday Spotlight: The new House Speaker
Sunday Spotlight: The new House Speaker
At least one person is dead following a shooting at a “large party” in Indianapolis.
Indianapolis police say 1 dead, 8 others injured in overnight shooting at Halloween party