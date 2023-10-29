Sunday Spotlight: The new House Speaker

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After 22 days of a paralyzed legislative branch, the House of Representatives is back at work with a new speaker.

After more than 3 weeks, GOP lawmakers unanimously elected Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson. He’s been on the outskirts of leadership for some time, but now is the Speaker of the House and third in line for the Presidency.

“I do think this is not as unexpected as perhaps we might have thought a couple of weeks ago,” says Dr. Lisa Sanchez with the University of Arizona School of Government and Public Policy. “I think probably what got the new Speaker so much support was he was an unknown, there was nothing to dislike right out of the gate.”

Speaker Johnson played a role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election and come with a more conservative agenda. Dr. Sanchez says his task to pass legislation with a republican conference so divided will be “herculean.”

There is a lot to do. That includes passing bills to keep the Government open before the new shutdown deadline of November 17th. There is also a $105 billion package proposed by President Biden to help Israel, Ukraine, and the U.S. Border.

Southern Arizona Republican Representative Juan Ciscomani says “‘I’m pleased to see the House come to a consensus and elect a Speaker, Mike Johnson. We have a lot of ground to make up and I’m confident we will get back to work immediately. With 270,000 illegal border crossings in September, American hostages trapped in Gaza, and 21 days until another government funding deadline, there is no time to waste. Let’s get back to work.”

