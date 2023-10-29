Advertise
Tucson Police investigating crash involving pedestrian

Tucson Police investigating crash involving pedestrian(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened Sunday, October 29, at the intersection of west Santa Maria Street and south 12th Avenue.

That’s between Valencia and Bilby on south 12th Avenue.

TPD said the injuries are serious and they are continuing to investigate.

