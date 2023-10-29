Tucson Police investigating crash involving pedestrian

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened Sunday, October 29, at the intersection of west Santa Maria Street and south 12th Avenue.

That’s between Valencia and Bilby on south 12th Avenue.

TPD said the injuries are serious and they are continuing to investigate.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.