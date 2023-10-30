Abandoned puppy found along I-10 in Benson with throat bound
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A puppy is recovering and looking for a new home after being found along Interstate 10 with a zip tie around its throat.
Arizona Department of Public Safety says this all happened along an exit ramp in Benson October 20.
DPS says the puppy was seen by a truck driver who stopped to help.
DPS says the truck driver removed the zip tie, gave her water, and kept her safe until a trooper arrived to help.
A trooper responded and found the puppy with a swollen neck and bloodshot eyes, but still friendly despite her ordeal.
The trooper secured a spot for the puppy with Benson Animal Shelter and kept her comfortable with a blanket and lots of attention before transporting her there.
Benson Animal Shelter says the puppy is doing remarkably well after treatment and is in a foster home pending adoption.
Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.