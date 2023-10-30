Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Arizona holds off Stanford 21-20 to snap 6-game losing streak against Cardinal

(Arizona Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:29 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stanford, Calif. (AP) - DJ Williams scored a go-ahead touchdown from two-yards out midway through the fourth quarter to finish off a nine-play drive as Arizona beat Stanford 21-20 on Saturday to open Pac-12 Conference play with a road win.

The Wildcats closed out the win with backup quarterback Noah Fifita under center, after starter Jayden de Laura left the game early in the fourth quarter with an apparent injury.

Stanford - coming off a loss to FCS-member Sacramento State in last week home opener - also entered the game on a five-game conference losing streak, but had won the previous six contests against Arizona. The Wildcats had not won at Stanford since 2006.

The Cardinal entered the fourth quarter with a 17-14 lead after a Sedrick Irvin 1-yard touchdown run late in the third. But down by a point after Arizona touchdown, Stanford could not get a stop as the Wildcats ran out the clock.

Arizona (3-1) took a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter on Tanner McLachlan longest career reception. McLachlan 36-yard catch-and-run touchdown came after de Laura pumped left, then right before finding the tight end wide open over the middle.

Stanford (1-3) reclaimed the lead before halftime with the help of a pass interference penalty that wiped away an Arizona interception in the end zone. Bryce Farrell ran in from two yards out to put the Cardinal in front 10-7.

De Laura was 14-for-26 for 157 yards in the air, throwing and running for a touchdown before getting hurt. He capped off an 11-play, 66-yard drive on the Wildcats first possession of the second half with a 7-yard touchdown run, fooling the defense on a fake handoff to reach the end zone untouched.

The Cardinal rotated between Justin Lamson and Ashton Daniels at quarterback, sometimes in the middle of drives. Stanford head coach Troy Taylor said during the week that both quarterbacks would see playing time throughout the season.

Daniels was 15-for-27 for 202 yards, while Lamson was 4-for-6 for 48 yards but ran for 57 yards.

The Arizona Wildcats return home for Family Weekend against Washington. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m. MST on Pac-12 Network.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Pengchong Lee is facing a charge of making a terroristic threat.
NEW DETAILS: Man accused of threatening mass shooting at University of Arizona
Kenzo was killed while trying to locate armed robbery suspects.
PCSD K9 killed while locating armed robbery suspects
New Gigafactory set to charge Southern Arizona economy
New Gigafactory set to charge Southern Arizona economy
At least one person was killed in a pedestrian accident near Mission and Valencia in Tucson...
NEW INFORMATION: Pedestrian killed, another hurt in Valencia Road crash in Tucson
Rose Canyon Lake. (Source: Arizona Game and Fish Department)
Boating, swimming ban for Rose Canyon Lake extended through 2025

Latest News

Fifita leads Arizona to 27-24 win over No. 11 Oregon State
The Arizona Wildcats pulled off the upset against the 19th-ranked Washington State Cougars 44...
UA Wildcats upset Washington State Cougars
The Arizona Wildcats hosted the Washington Huskies in a Pac-12 game at Arizona Stadium in...
Arizona Falls 43-41 to No. 9 USC in Triple Overtime
The Arizona Wildcats hosted the Washington Huskies in a Pac-12 game at Arizona Stadium in...
Arizona Falls 31-24 to No. 7 Washington