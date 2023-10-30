Advertise
Diamondbacks’ return to World Series boosts local economy

By Andres Rendon
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It is the best time to be a Diamondbacks fan, with many people seeing the Diamondbacks win a World Series game for the first time in more than 20 years.

“It’s amazing,” said Josh, a Diamondbacks fan. “Arizona sports championships are so rare, we got to live it up.” I live in Phoenix and go to a bunch of games. I’m pretty pumped.”

The fans aren’t the only ones getting a kick out of the D-backs return. Bars and restaurants across the Old Pueblo are racking up business.

Gentle Ben’s Brewing Company on University Avenue may see a handful of patrons come in during the regular season, and maybe a few more during the World Series. But with the much-anticipated return of the D-backs, fans are going all out.

“I love the energy that surrounds sports and the environment that we provide, but with that energy also comes risk and making sure people are safe,” said owner Richard Fifer.

“We’re making sure people are having fun, they come, and they can party and celebrate, but they have to do it responsibly.”

On any given night, there are 13 security guards patrolling Gentle Ben’s to keep people safe, and that is no different for game day.

“We’re already at our max with some football games, but during the week and the weekend when it’s a primary focus, we’ll like 6 or 7 extra people on for the games.”

The Diamondbacks will look to take the series lead on Monday during Game 3 in Phoenix. First pitch is at 5pm.

