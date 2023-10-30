FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cool and windy end to October

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a pleasant weekend in the 70s and 80s, temperatures cool even more for the start of the workweek! These below-normal temperatures come at a cost, however, with gusty winds expected mid-morning Monday through mid-morning Wednesday.

A Freeze Warning is in place from 3 AM to 8 AM Tuesday for portions of Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties – especially the Sulphur Springs Valley area (including Willcox). As winds relax mid-week, temperatures gradually climb back above normal through the weekend. Conditions stay dry and mostly sunny through the 7-day forecast.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Windy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 80°. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.