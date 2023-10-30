FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperatures and gusty winds kicking off the workweek
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A weather system will bring occasionally gusty winds and cooler temperatures to the area starting today through Tuesday. Freeze conditions may be possible in the eastern valleys. A warming trend is expected late in the week.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 22 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.