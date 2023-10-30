FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperatures and gusty winds kicking off the workweek

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A weather system will bring occasionally gusty winds and cooler temperatures to the area starting today through Tuesday. Freeze conditions may be possible in the eastern valleys. A warming trend is expected late in the week.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 22 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

