Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperatures and gusty winds kicking off the workweek

By Allie Potter
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:13 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A weather system will bring occasionally gusty winds and cooler temperatures to the area starting today through Tuesday. Freeze conditions may be possible in the eastern valleys. A warming trend is expected late in the week.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 22 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Pengchong Lee is facing a charge of making a terroristic threat.
NEW DETAILS: Man accused of threatening mass shooting at University of Arizona
At least one person was killed in a pedestrian accident near Mission and Valencia in Tucson...
NEW INFORMATION: Pedestrian killed, another hurt in Valencia Road crash in Tucson
Kenzo was killed while trying to locate armed robbery suspects.
PCSD K9 killed while locating armed robbery suspects
26-year-old Gilbert Rodriguez
Tucson man arrested for fatal shooting near Prince, Stone
At least one killed in head-on crash on Interstate 10 near Craycroft

Latest News

Over the next couple days, we’ll see temperatures slightly cooler than the seasonal average of...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler temps close out weekend and kick off work week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Coolest air of the season for Halloween
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Coolest air of the season for Halloween
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Coolest air of the season for Halloween
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Coolest air of the season for Halloween
The high in Tucson is going to be 85 degrees today, just two degrees above the seasonal...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slightly above seasonal temps kick off weekend