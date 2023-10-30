Green Valley Fire District takes next steps following annexation approval

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Green Valley Fire District Governing Board has voted to approve the annexing of northern Sahuarita, and the chief said there is much to be done before they can take over on July 1, 2024.

“We were so grateful for the support we received both from the businesses and residents alike,” said Chief Chuck Wunder of the Green Valley Fire District.

Wunder said the first step for the department will be to hire new employees. They are currently interviewing Rural Metro employees interested in making the move to Green Valley Fire.

“If we have to supplement after that, we’ll look to do additional hirings to make sure that we’re prepared for that July 1, startup,” said Wunder.

Wunder said they will be looking to fill other roles.

“People that can work on our facilities and our fire stations to keep them up to the standards we need. We’ll be looking at a warehouse clerk to support operations and logistics positions like that, that can help. Also, administrative positions,” said Wunder.

The board has also recently signed off on the purchase of Rural Metro Fire Station 79 in Sahuarita from Sharpe and Associates. Rural Metro will continue to work out of this station until Green Valley Fire takes over in July.

Current northern Sahuarita customers will be on a month-to-month basis with the company. When Green Valley Fire takes over, the chief said they can sleep well knowing they will continue to be protected.

“They should feel confident knowing that Green valley fire is going to provide service to them as well through a similar model,” said Wunder.

Green Valley Fire said nine new schools will also come under their jurisdiction. The chief sees this as an opportunity to increase their community engagement, especially with the younger generation.

“All of my public safety partners are looking for quality individuals to hire in the future and having these young adults and a chance to visit with them, encourage them inspire and hopefully for a career as a great opportunity,” said Wunder.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.