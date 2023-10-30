Advertise
How to rescan your TV

By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:38 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

How do I rescan my TV?

To perform a rescan of your television receiver, use your remote control to access your TV’s menu screen. You should be able to find a setting like: “Scan for channels,” or “Channel search.” When you select that and press Enter, your TV will automatically search the airwaves and update your TV’s channel listing. When this is complete, you will have access to Arizona’s Family Sports Network 13.5.

For most TVs, performing a rescan includes these simple steps:

1. Use your remote to access the MENU system on your television.

2. While on the TV (or TUNER) input, select the ANTENNA setting (if applicable).

3. Find the option labeled “Scan for channels,” “Channel search,” or something similar, and select that with your remote.

4. Your TV will automatically search the airwaves for all available local channels.

Once this re-scan is complete, you should be able to access our channels as usual.

My TV doesn’t have that, what should I do?

You may want to perform a Google search for your specific TV brand or refer to your TV’s user manual for a step-by-step guide.

How soon will my channels reset?

It varies from TV to TV, but the rescan should take only a few minutes and your new channels should show up right away.

