Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting near Park and Irvington in Tucson on Monday, Oct. 30.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened in the 5200 block of South Park Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody, according to the TPD.

