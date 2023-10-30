Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson

(WRDW)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting near Park and Irvington in Tucson on Monday, Oct. 30.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened in the 5200 block of South Park Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody, according to the TPD.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

13 NEWS CTV IMAGE

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Pengchong Lee is facing a charge of making a terroristic threat.
NEW DETAILS: Man accused of threatening mass shooting at University of Arizona
Kenzo was killed while trying to locate armed robbery suspects.
PCSD K9 killed while locating armed robbery suspects
New Gigafactory set to charge Southern Arizona economy
New Gigafactory set to charge Southern Arizona economy
At least one person was killed in a pedestrian accident near Mission and Valencia in Tucson...
NEW INFORMATION: Pedestrian killed, another hurt in Valencia Road crash in Tucson
Rose Canyon Lake. (Source: Arizona Game and Fish Department)
Boating, swimming ban for Rose Canyon Lake extended through 2025

Latest News

Abandoned puppy found along I-10 in Benson with throat bound
Abandoned puppy found along I-10 in Benson with throat bound
Abandoned puppy found along I-10 in Benson with throat bound
Abandoned puppy found along I-10 in Benson with throat bound
Share the Joy Food Supply Drive
Share the Joy Food Supply Drive
Fatal Crash graphic
Teen driver facing charges after pedestrian killed in Tucson crash