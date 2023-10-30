Search for missing juvenile in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to find a juvenile who is considered endangered.

15-year-old Julian Moezzi was last seen Sunday, October 29.

CCSO says he was last seen about 3:30 p.m. heading south from the In Balance Ranch Academy at 3331 north In Balance Road in Huachuca City.

He is described as being five-foot-two, 120 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head.

CCSO says he was last seen wearing a grey beanie, a blue jacket and pants.

Anyone who might have seen him is asked to call the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office at 520-803-3550 or 911.

