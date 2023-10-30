Teen driver facing charges after pedestrian killed in Tucson crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A teen driver is facing charges following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian early Saturday morning, October 28.

TPD says officers responded to the area of south Mission Road and south Via Tres Rios just before 4 a.m. for reports of a crash involving a white Honda Accord and an adult male pedestrian.

The intersection is between Drexel and Irvington.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say the driver of the Honda left the scene, but was found in a nearby residence.

Officers established probable cause to arrest the driver of the Honda for one count of leaving the scene of a serious injury collision. The teen male was released to his parents.

Detectives determined the Honda was driving south on Mission Road when he hit a raised median in the center of the road. This resulted in the Honda driving over the median, crossing northbound lanes of traffic, and ultimately hitting the pedestrian, who was walking on the sidewalk on the east side of the road.

Detectives will dismiss the original charges against the driver due to the passing of the pedestrian and the need for further investigation into the incident.

Detectives will coordinate with the Pima County Attorney’s Office when the investigation is complete to determine the appropriate charges for the driver.

