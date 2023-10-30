Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Teen driver facing charges after pedestrian killed in Tucson crash

Fatal Crash graphic
Fatal Crash graphic(KTTC)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:48 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A teen driver is facing charges following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian early Saturday morning, October 28.

TPD says officers responded to the area of south Mission Road and south Via Tres Rios just before 4 a.m. for reports of a crash involving a white Honda Accord and an adult male pedestrian.

The intersection is between Drexel and Irvington.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say the driver of the Honda left the scene, but was found in a nearby residence.

Officers established probable cause to arrest the driver of the Honda for one count of leaving the scene of a serious injury collision. The teen male was released to his parents.

Detectives determined the Honda was driving south on Mission Road when he hit a raised median in the center of the road. This resulted in the Honda driving over the median, crossing northbound lanes of traffic, and ultimately hitting the pedestrian, who was walking on the sidewalk on the east side of the road.

Detectives will dismiss the original charges against the driver due to the passing of the pedestrian and the need for further investigation into the incident.

Detectives will coordinate with the Pima County Attorney’s Office when the investigation is complete to determine the appropriate charges for the driver.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Pengchong Lee is facing a charge of making a terroristic threat.
NEW DETAILS: Man accused of threatening mass shooting at University of Arizona
Kenzo was killed while trying to locate armed robbery suspects.
PCSD K9 killed while locating armed robbery suspects
New Gigafactory set to charge Southern Arizona economy
New Gigafactory set to charge Southern Arizona economy
At least one person was killed in a pedestrian accident near Mission and Valencia in Tucson...
NEW INFORMATION: Pedestrian killed, another hurt in Valencia Road crash in Tucson
Rose Canyon Lake. (Source: Arizona Game and Fish Department)
Boating, swimming ban for Rose Canyon Lake extended through 2025

Latest News

Search for missing juvenile in Cochise County
UPDATE: Missing juvenile in Cochise County found safe
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Tucson Police investigating crash involving pedestrian
Tucson Police investigating crash involving pedestrian
Over the next couple days, we’ll see temperatures slightly cooler than the seasonal average of...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler temps close out weekend and kick off work week