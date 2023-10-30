Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

The US has decided that Southwest’s customer service failed during flight cancellations last winter

FILE - Southwest Airlines plane prepares to land at Midway International Airport, Feb. 12,...
FILE - Southwest Airlines plane prepares to land at Midway International Airport, Feb. 12, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:25 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Federal regulators have told Southwest Airlines that the carrier failed to provide enough help to travelers who were stranded during massive cancellations last December, and the airline could be subject to a fine.

Southwest said in a regulatory filing Monday that it can’t estimate the cost of a fine and damages from lawsuits stemming from nearly 17,000 canceled flights last December.

Southwest said the U.S. Department of Transportation told the airline Friday that “it has determined the company had failed to provide adequate customer service assistance, prompt flight status notifications, and proper and prompt refunds and that the assessment of a civil penalty is warranted.”

The government indicated in January that it was investigating Southwest over the service collapse, which stranded more than 2 million travelers and cost the airline at least $1.1 billion in lost sales and extra costs including refunds.

Southwest said in a quarterly financial filing Monday that it could also face costs from lawsuits filed by customers and shareholders. The filing followed Southwest’s report that its profit slid 30% in the July-through-September quarter and it will scale back growth plans early next year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Pengchong Lee is facing a charge of making a terroristic threat.
NEW DETAILS: Man accused of threatening mass shooting at University of Arizona
Kenzo was killed while trying to locate armed robbery suspects.
PCSD K9 killed while locating armed robbery suspects
New Gigafactory set to charge Southern Arizona economy
New Gigafactory set to charge Southern Arizona economy
At least one person was killed in a pedestrian accident near Mission and Valencia in Tucson...
NEW INFORMATION: Pedestrian killed, another hurt in Valencia Road crash in Tucson
Rose Canyon Lake. (Source: Arizona Game and Fish Department)
Boating, swimming ban for Rose Canyon Lake extended through 2025

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley, Minn.,...
Biden wants to move fast on AI safeguards and will sign an executive order to address his concerns
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
General Motors reaches tentative agreement with UAW, potentially ending 6-week strike
Search for missing juvenile in Cochise County
UPDATE: Missing juvenile in Cochise County found safe
Fatal Crash graphic
Teen driver facing charges after pedestrian killed in Tucson crash