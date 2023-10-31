Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Authorities arrest Tucson man accused of making threats against Northwest Hospital

Amir Safavi Farokhi
Amir Safavi Farokhi(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:18 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima Regional SWAT team, in partnership with the FBI Southern Arizona Violent Crimes and Gang Task Force, served a federal search warrant and arrested a Tucson man for making a threat against Northwest Hospital on October 25.

The FBI, working in conjunction with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) Community Problems Unit, arrested 28-year-old Amir Safavi Farokhi.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities said Farokhi called Northwest Hospital and made several statements indicating he was on his way to the hospital and would shoot patients and staff members.

This caused Northwest Hospital to initiate security lockdown measures on October 22nd and 23rd.

Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Foothills District responded to the hospital and ensured the building and surrounding areas were safe.

Detectives from the PCSD Community Problems Unit responded to the incident location and took over the investigation.

According to PCSD, Farokhi is reported to have made several calls from Tucson, AZ, to the Castleton area in Indiana, indicated the placement of pipe bombs on school buses, and stated he would shoot responding officers.

PCSD detectives contacted the FBI, who took over the investigation. Both agencies worked in conjunction, which ultimately led to a search warrant being obtained and served at Farokhi’s residence.

The investigation remains ongoing.

