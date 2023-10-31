FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cool and sunny with gusty winds on Halloween

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Halloween is starting with a wide range of temperatures across southern Arizona – 30s in Cochise County and 50s in Pima County. Gusty winds return off and on throughout the day with highs running a few degrees warmer than yesterday but still below normal for this time of year. Gusty winds linger for the first half of Wednesday before winds decrease for the rest of the week. Ridging will cause a gradual warming trend through the weekend with highs back above normal.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 80°. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

