Governor Hobbs joins U.S. Secretary of Energy to announce energy transmission projects

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Improving Arizona’s energy future is the goal of a new power line project.

Governor Katie Hobbs and U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm were both in Cochise County to discuss how it will serve the state’s growing power needs.

The goal of these projects is to alleviate stress on the energy grid.

“Today, we’re announcing three national transmission projects. Southline is one of them, right here, connecting New Mexico to Arizona,” Granholm said.

The Southline Transmission project completed its permits in 2017 but has been in the works for even longer.

The Director of Development at Grid United for the Southline Project, Isaac Phillips, said, “A lot of the transmission systems across this area are pretty constrained, so there’s a need for new transmission. So they came up with this project idea and they’ve been working on it for over a decade.”

The Project will replace outdated power poles along a 280-mile stretch from New Mexico to Tucson.

That line will be built over an existing line so that extra space won’t be needed.

Phillips adds these upgrades will also increase grid reliability and allow for wind and solar energy to be used more widely.

“It’s already clear the magnitude of this project is far-reaching, both literally and figuratively and I’m so excited to see the progress that is made,” Phillips said.

Governor Katie Hobbs announced more help for Arizona’s energy grid is incoming.

“I’m also proud to share that my office has secured 13 million dollars from the Department of Energy and the grid deployment office to build a more resilient grid across the state,” Hobbs said.

The project is estimated to cost more than 600 million dollars.

The Department of Energy says it was able to make an investment to move it along thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Arizona has been the beneficiary of the Inflation Reduction Act and has gotten huge amounts of companies coming here. Whether it’s the semiconductor factories, the battery factories, solar factories, unbelievable. So what does that mean? It means all of them are going to require more energy. So we need to add capacity to the grid.”

Groundbreaking will begin in 2025, with project completion expected in 2027.

