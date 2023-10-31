Halloween challenges for people with autism or PTSD

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - For many, Halloween is all about the tricks and treats, but for some in the community it can be a challenging and daunting time.

Lights, costumes, loud noises, and spooky decoration can all be triggers for people with autism and PTSD.

“It could not only be very overstimulating but could also kind of represent a lot of trauma triggers for folks who have PTSD, and could remind them of past situations or just get them into an area where they’re overstimulated,” said Dr. Robert Kincanon, associate clinical director at Sierra Tucson.

Elias Tolano, program director at Intermountain Autism Clinic said Halloween is a fun time for kids, but it can offer challenges for families and children with autism.

“I think families are a little bit insecure about maybe their child’s behavior, and then maybe having a challenging moment in the community and being perceived negatively,” said Tolano.

Officials suggest, if you’re comfortable, let people know that your family member or child has autism. A great way to do this is through a blue treat bucket.

“The blue buckets are definitely helpful. They definitely let people know my child may have different sensory needs, or they’re on the autism spectrum,” said Tolano.

For people dealing with PTSD, experts suggest avoiding activities that are dark, crowded or loud. If you find yourself in a triggering situation, remind yourself that you are not in danger and take deep breaths.

“Taking deep breaths with your hand over your heart to try and help regulate and give the body signals that reinforce the safety and separate the brain from what had happened,” said Kincanon.

Autism advocates say the best thing the community can do is have patience and be aware that some kids and adults may not fully understand the idea of trick or treating.

“They may have communication deficits; they may have different sensory needs but we’re all here to just be a community and enjoy the holiday,” said Tolano.

