Halloween safety as thousands of kids get ready to go trick or treating

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Kids across southern Arizona are getting ready to dress up and go on the hunt for candy but, before they do, Tucson Police wants to make sure you’re keeping them as safe as possible.

Police say the most important thing to remember is light, whether that’s holding flashlights, glow sticks, or wearing some kind of reflective vest or tape.

Other ways you can keep your kids safe is by giving them a card with your name and phone number so they know who to call if they get lost and don’t already know it.

You should also take a picture of them before going out so if they get lost you can show police what they look like.

Also, it’s important to remind them they shouldn’t go up to a dark house and to never go into a strange home.

”Tucson is a little bit different than other places so we get a lot of people that travel to maybe a residential neighborhood that they don’t live in or they’re not familiar with. So one of the biggest things to do is plan out if you’re going to go to an area you’re not familiar with,” Sergeant of the Public Information Office for Tucson Police Richard Gradillas said. “That includes the times you’re gonna try to go there ad if you’re gonna try to go to one just make sure that you have that planned with your kids. Let them know the area you’re in and always have that contingency plan in case you do get separated.”

