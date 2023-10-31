Advertise
Little leagues, youth sports hoping Diamondbacks playoff run helps participation in Tucson

Participation in little league and youth sports has been declining for years
By Jack Cooper
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:43 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the World Series for the first time since 2001 and with that we’re learning more about the impact it’s bringing to Tucson.

Leaders say there’s been a lack of interest not just with little league, but youth sports as a whole for several years.

They’ve been struggling with participation since even before 2010 and it increased during the pandemic when kids couldn’t play organized sports, so they tried individual activities like biking and running.

City leaders hope the World Series can help drive an interest back into organized team sports in kids.

“It’s very important especially starting at a young age, it gives these kids an opportunity to see that anyone can do it and anything is possible,” president of Randolph Little League Bernadette Salgado said.

