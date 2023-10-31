18-wheeler hit by train near I-10, Tangerine Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Marana Police Department said a train hit a semi-truck at I-10 and Tangerine Road on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

MPD says the driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Marana Police says Tangerine Road is closed in both directions.

Please avoid the area completely and find alternative routes.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

13 NEWS BREAKING NEWS IMAGE

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.