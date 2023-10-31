Advertise
18-wheeler hit by train near I-10, Tangerine Road

Marana Police says Tangerine Road is closed in both directions.
Marana Police says Tangerine Road is closed in both directions.(Credit: MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:09 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Marana Police Department said a train hit a semi-truck at I-10 and Tangerine Road on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

MPD says the driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Marana Police says Tangerine Road is closed in both directions.

Please avoid the area completely and find alternative routes.

