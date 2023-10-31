PCSD investigating fatal crash near Aerospace Parkway, Old Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Saturday, Oct. 28.

PCSD deputies responded at 12:17 p.m. to a report of a rollover traffic collision in the 10,000 block of South Nogales Highway.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they identified the driver as 37-year-old Omar Moreno, deceased inside of his vehicle.

During the investigation, detectives learned Moreno likely suffered a medical event while driving.

According to PCSD, his vehicle drifted off the roadway, striking a fence and mounds of dirt, which caused the vehicle to roll onto its side before stopping.

The PCSD said neither speed nor impairment is suspected. No other vehicles were involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

13 NEWS BREAKING NEWS IMAGE

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.