13 Cares For Health
Tucson Now

Tracking sex offenders before heading out to trick-or-treat

Trick-or-treating Halloween goodies.
(WECT)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2019 at 3:33 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Before you let your kids go trick-or-treating, you may want to track the registered sex offenders living in your neighborhood.

You can go to the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s website and type in your address.

The website allows you to search an area up to five miles around your home.

You can access the website here.

