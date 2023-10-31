Tucson dog trainer offers insight following the death of PCSD K-9 Kenzo

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Over the weekend, K-9 Kenzo was killed in the line of duty while attempting to catch an armed robbery suspect. He had been with the department and his handler since January 2022.

Guthrie Trainers and Breeders in Tucson trains dogs for law enforcement K9 work. Owner Melanie Guthrie has been training dogs at Guthrie’s International Trainers and Breeders for the last 45 years.

“Seven weeks is usually a good time,” Guthrie said about when they start testing the dog’s instincts. “Because you can see what nature gave them instead of our influence.”

She said not all dogs have the innate skill set to join the force. But when they do, they are caught at a young age to train them for departments like the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and even the U.S. Border Patrol.

“He needs to be super healthy. A really clear-headed dog,” she explained. “So if he is maybe not 100% perfect. It’s his character, his heart, his drive, his athletic ability.”

This includes things like a scare test to see if a dog is easily frightened or how they act around guns.

“The dogs get deployed many times and the public doesn’t know that they are being used.”

In less than three weeks, two K9s in Tucson have been injured or killed on the job. Guthrie said that’s not the norm with this line of work. She said it “very rarely” happens and said it’s “unusual” for two instances such as these to be so close together.

That’s because dogs that go into the police force are very agile and quick thinkers and tend to avoid any mishaps because of that.

“To send a dog to apprehend somebody is a big decision when they decide to do that,” she explained. “Even though it’s made in a hurry it’s not a small decision. It’s not a small decision. They take it very seriously. They try to be as responsible as possible, I know that.”

If a dog doesn’t have the instinct to be a police dog, they are adopted out to a loving home. But also are trained for protection for the families they are adopted out to.

