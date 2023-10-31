Advertise
Tucson Police investigating homicide near 12th, Irvington

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide near 12th and Irvington on Monday...
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide near 12th and Irvington on Monday night, Oct. 30.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:15 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide near 12th and Irvington on Monday night, Oct. 30.

The TPD says a man was found with signs of trauma (unknown what kind) and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say an investigation is underway.

13 NEWS BREAKING NEWS IMAGE

