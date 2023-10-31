UA mass shooting threat suspect remains in fed custody

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The man accused of threatening a mass shooting at the University of Arizona will stay behind bars for now. Michel Pengchung Lee appeared before a federal judge Monday morning. Authorities arrested him last week after finding the threats online.

The federal complaint against Michael Lee mentions that he was charged with drug and firearm possession in September before his arrest in October for making terroristic threats. But during Lee’s federal detention hearing, an FBI agent testified that Lee was watching on his phone when he was arrested that previous time in September was something that the prosecutor considered concerning.

In Snapchat under the name “asianluluu,” authorities said that 27-year-old Michael Lee told a group that “there’s going to be a mass tragedy and atrocity at the U of A soon” and he wanted to use “an AR-15″ to do so. But when asked when he would buy the gun, Lee said “I’m not sure, probably right before, so my mom doesn’t find it.”

Lee’s mother was at the detention hearing. The assistant U.S. attorney said that since Lee appeared to have left home and lived in his car when he was arrested, releasing him to his mother was not a realistic alternative.

Lee also faces charges back in September of possessing a controlled substance and a firearm he kept in a storage unit. The FBI agent testifying said that he learned from Tucson Police that at that arrest, Lee was watching body cam footage of a mass shooting on his phone and that his search history had mass shootings along with how to flee the country.

The prosecution also said UAPD’s license plate reader showed Lee’s car was on U of A’s Greek row almost every night the week before he posted the threats. While the defense pointed out he drives for Uber and being there could just be part of that job, his Snapchat messages referred to “Chads and Stacies” which agents suspect refer to members of Greek Life.

The judge decided Lee was dangerous and a flight risk. He will remain in federal custody until his trial date.

Lee is federally charged with transmitting threats through interstate communications because Snapchat’s servers are outside of Arizona.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

13 NEWS CTV IMAGE

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.