80-foot Norway spruce gets the nod as Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, will be cut down next week

FILE: People photograph the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in New...
FILE: People photograph the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in New York.(Julia Nikhinson | AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — An 80-foot-tall (24-meter) Norway spruce from the Binghamton area has been selected as this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and will be cut down and trucked to New York City next week, Rockefeller Center officials announced Wednesday.

The tree will be cut on Nov. 9 in Vestal, New York, and will arrive at Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan on Nov. 11, the officials said.

After it’s wrapped in more than 50,000 lights and crowned with a star, the tree will be lighted during a live television broadcast on Nov. 29. It will be on display until Jan. 13, 2024.

The Rockefeller Center tree is one of New York City’s most popular holiday attractions, drawing throngs of admirers every year.

Vestal is about 190 miles (306 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

