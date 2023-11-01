All Souls Procession weekend picks up after Halloween

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Halloween is just the beginning of a week of festivities in Tucson. From Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, to the All Souls Procession Sunday, thousands of people will participate in the annual celebration. While Halloween offers plenty of candy and fun, Tucsonans have some unique festivities that kick off afterward.

“He doesn’t really like masks in general, so we just thought this would be a better option,” Dustin Christo explained as he held up the Pikachu costume he bought for his son at the Spirit Halloween at Ina and Thornydale.

The seasonal store does not stay open much later than Halloween. Prices were set to be slashed in half the next day, and the store would close two days later, on November 2.

“Usually, like, what, two days afterward, it’s gone and it’s just another hole in the wall,” Christo said.

While similar stores close across town, a Tucson tradition is winding up with Dia de los Muertos on Thursday.

“We want to be part of each other so that we don’t continue to separate from each other, and community brings that,” said Jose Duran, the dedication coordinator for the Dia de los Muertos celebration.

By Halloween, the Ofrenda at the MSA Annex was already full of pictures of people who had passed but were far from forgotten. Jose Duran is the dedication coordinator for the Dia de los Muertos celebration.

“You know, one point 30,000 people was nothing, you know. We don’t know if it’s going beyond that, but to see that volume for Tucson knowingly bring a memorial portion of their life, to remember them, is just fantastic,” Duran said.

“My father had passed away in January so it takes an extra place in my heart this year,” said Robbin Riddell, who will participate in the All Souls Procession Sunday, just as she has done for years.

The procession ends near the MSA Annex with the burning of the urn.

“Me being Hispanic, I just really feel that it’s important for our traditional culture to come together and have this for us,” Riddell said.

“It just brings people together, get their minds off things and enjoy whatever they want to do,” said Christo, who might not be at the events but will still participate from home.

“I just put my candles out for the family we lost and just kind of pay respect,” he said.

Check out the All Souls Procession Weekend schedule at https://allsoulsprocession.org/

