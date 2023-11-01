An effort to restore voting rights to people released from prison faces an uphill battle

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - There are 23 states where a person released from prison has their full voting rights restored immediately.

Arizona is not one of them.

In fact, Arizona is one of the 11 most difficult states for convicted felons to get their civil rights, including voting rights, restored after they have paid their debt to society.

There are many people in the state who believe that’s wrong.

“We really need to think about what does it mean to forgive those who are sent to prison and what we’re going to do when they get out,” said Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cazarez-Kelly.

She was a member of a bipartisan elections task force established by Governor Katie Hobbs to come up with recommendations to make elections safer and more fair.

The task force met for the final time last week and made 16 recommendations, which they hope make it into law.

The only one which did not get unanimous support was the restoration of voting rights for convicted felons.

“In 2017, I was released from the Arizona state prison and re-entered the community here in Tucson,” said Joe Watson, who spent a decade in prison.

Watson had a gambling addiction, which led to a series of robberies to support his habit.

He’s been a model citizen since his release six years ago. “I’ve been working full time since I was released, paying taxes, he said. “At one point, I worked as the director of communications for the Pima County Attorney’s office, I have my own business.”

But despite that, he still can’t vote. In fact, he can’t even yet apply to get his rights back.

“I can’t even petition the court to restore my voting rights for at least next year, seven years after I have been released from prison,” he said.

He will do that on the first day he is eligible. It came as a surprise to him and to his attorney that one, they had to wait seven years and, secondly, how onerous the process is.

In order to get their rights restored, they must also serve out their probation and parole and pay all fines and restitution.

But that also means they’d have to find a job, which is nearly impossible for most convicted felons. And they’d have to make enough money to pay all their expenses and have money left over for fines and restitution.

“There are people that would argue that restitution is a poll tax, another barrier put in front of people,” Cezares-Kelly said. “If we are to progress as a state, we need to rethink some of the barriers that have been put in front of voting that don’t make sense, that are arbitrary.”

In many cases, finding their records would be a difficult task, making the terms for restoration almost impossible to determine.

“I think it’s almost a cliche to say that it makes you feel like a second-class citizen, Watson said. “But it does.”

And that’s, in part, because many of those laws that cover restoration rights were passed during the Jim Crow era following the Civil War.

For the state to leave them on the books, Cezares-Kelly said, is purely politics, meant to disenfranchise certain populations.

“Oh absolutely, I think absolutely it’s a political decision,” she said.

The task force hopes to have a piece of legislation it can present to the legislature when it convenes in January that could make it through the process and become law.

Watson will be watching that closely, hoping to vote in the 2024 presidential election. “I’d like to have that ‘I Voted’ sticker like everybody else and feel fully a part of my community,” he said.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

13 NEWS CRIME FILES IMAGE

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.