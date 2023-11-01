FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cool trick-or-treating conditions tonight with warm & dry conditions ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – It’ll be a tad chilly in the Tucson area if you’ll be out trick-or-treating with temps diving to the low 60s/upper 50s accompanied by gusty winds. Winds will die down later in the day tomorrow. Temps will rise to the mid-80s by Friday & then possibly to the upper 80s by the weekend into next week. Conditions will remain dry for the foreseeable future.

Side note: The last three days, including today, was the coolest stretch of temps in Tucson since March 27th (218 days ago)!

WEDNESDAY: Breezy early & partly cloudy late with a low of 49 & a high of 80.

THURSDAY: Clear with a morning low of 51 & a high of 82.

FRIDAY: Clear with a morning low of 53 & a high of 84.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear) with a morning low of 53 & a high of 85.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 56 & a high of 87.

MONDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 57 & a high of 87.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 58 & a high of 88.

