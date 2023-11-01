FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Gradual warming trend for the start of November

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Gusty winds linger for the first half of Wednesday before winds decrease for the rest of the week. A ridge building in from the southwest will kick off a gradual warming trend through the weekend with highs back above normal. Conditions stay dry with just a few clouds at times and comfortably cool overnight lows – in the 50s for Tucson.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a high near 80°. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.