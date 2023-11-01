Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Gradual warming trend for the start of November

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Gusty winds linger for the first half of Wednesday before winds decrease for the rest of the week. A ridge building in from the southwest will kick off a gradual warming trend through the weekend with highs back above normal. Conditions stay dry with just a few clouds at times and comfortably cool overnight lows – in the 50s for Tucson.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a high near 80°. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenzo was killed while trying to locate armed robbery suspects.
PCSD K9 killed while locating armed robbery suspects
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson.
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson
Michael Pengchong Lee is facing a charge of making a terroristic threat.
NEW DETAILS: Man accused of threatening mass shooting at University of Arizona
New Gigafactory set to charge Southern Arizona economy
New Gigafactory set to charge Southern Arizona economy
The Tucson Police Department said Wilbur Nimmons, 62, was arrested in the 300 block of West...
Documents: SunTran bus driver attacks rider who threw fruit at him

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cool trick-or-treating conditions tonight with warm & dry conditions ahead
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cool trick-or-treating conditions tonight with warm & dry conditions ahead
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cool trick-or-treating conditions tonight with warm & dry conditions ahead
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cool trick-or-treating conditions tonight with warm & dry conditions ahead
Tuesday, October 31st
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cool and sunny with gusty winds on Halloween
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - First freeze of the season for parts of southern Arizona