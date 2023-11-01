Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Renowned college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83

FILE - Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight makes an appearance at Indiana...
FILE - Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight makes an appearance at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., Feb. 8, 2020. Former Indiana Hoosiers coach Bob Knight was hospitalized over the weekend with an undisclosed illness but was not listed as a patient on Monday, April 3, 2023, at two hospitals in Bloomington, Indiana, where he lives.(AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Bob Knight, the brilliant and combustible coach who won three NCAA titles at Indiana and for years was the scowling face of college basketball has died. He was 83.

Knight’s family made the announcement on social media on Wednesday night, saying he was surrounded by family members at his home in Bloomington, Indiana.

Knight was among the winningest coaches in the sport, finishing his career with 902 victories in 42 seasons at Army, Indiana and Texas Tech. He also coached the U.S. Olympic team to a gold medal in 1984.

The Hall of Famer cared little what others thought of him, choosing Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” to celebrate his 880th win in 2007, then the record for a Division I men’s coach.

He was nicknamed “The General” and his temper was such that in 2000 it cost him his job at Indiana. He once hit a police officer in Puerto Rico, threw a chair across the court and was accused of wrapping his hands around a player’s neck.

His critics fumed relentlessly about his conduct, but his defenders were legion. There was this side of Knight as well: He took pride in his players’ high graduation rates, and during a rule-breaking era he never was accused of a major NCAA violation.

Knight’s family is asking in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Marian University.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

