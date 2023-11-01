“Tucson Tomb Town” is a frightening way to help the community on Halloween

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson family has made it their mission to help provide for those in need, all in a spooky and unique way.

For the past 23 years, Jenny and her husband, Keith Stewart, have been putting together a spooky trail in the yard, bringing in thousands of people each Halloween.

“We have Michael Myers, original characters out there too, clowns, of course,” Stewart said.

Since 2000, The Stewart family has been putting their blood and fangs into turning Tucson Tomb Town into a scary destination.

“I like being able to give back to the community,” Stewart said. “My husband is a very big Halloween fan, so we would be doing this anyway. I want to give back to the community because I love Tucson.”

Stewart says Tucson Tomb Town has a different theme every year. Stewart said changing the maze yearly gives an even more frightening experience that almost feels real.

Heather Sands has been attending the event for the past couple of years. She said the haunted trail felt almost real.

“This is the second time we have come out here. They do an amazing job,” Sands said. “It’s better than a lot of professional jobs I have seen here.”

The Stewarts start putting together the D.I.Y. spooky attraction in August for the two-night spooktacular.

Annie and Mike Selsor brought their twins to Tucson Tomb Town. The family tells 13 News that this Halloween will be hard to forget.

“It was scary and it was impressive. It was quite a production,” Selsor said. “They were jumping out at us and scaring us, we almost dropped our candy.”

The maze goes all around Stewart’s acre lot of land, giving those going through the experience a scare at every corner.

“It was surprisingly a long trail. It had plenty of surprises,” Scott Forbes, who lives in the neighborhood, said. “A lot of good humor mixed in with some really scary features.

The Stewarts ask for a dollar donation to enter the maze. The money they raise gets donated to the money to the food bank, allowing them to spend the money on their needs.

During Halloween 2022, over $5,000 was raised. This year, the goal is to raise even more.

This is one of the reasons why going to Tucson Tomb Town has become a tradition in Annabelle Serna’s family.

“Bring family, bring friends, it’s scary but not too scary for kids,” Serna said. “It’s a great tradition and it’s an incredible cause.”

The Stewarts encourage anyone who could make this year’s festivities … organizers are encouraging the ghosts and ghouls here in southern Arizona to come out next Halloween and get a good scare, all while helping the community.

