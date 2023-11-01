University of Arizona Hillel Foundation responds to President’s antisemitism announcement

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Biden Administration is taking action following a series of antisemitic threats made against the Jewish community at colleges across the nation. The goal for the president is to help universities track hate related rhetoric.

It’s been well received at the University of Arizona, but hasn’t erased all concern.

“There’s been an extreme uptick of antisemitism across the united states and across college campuses and our students have not gone unscathed in that,” said Kelsey Jannerson, Assistant Director at the University of Arizona Hillel Foundation.

The Hillel Foundation is an organization that helps educate and empower members of the Jewish student community.

Jannerson has seen a big change in the local Jewish community since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th.

“Our students have expressed they’re having a very hard time navigating some of the same campus spaces.”

The war has brought an increase in antisemitic behavior on college campuses. This past weekend, the Jewish community at Cornell University received online death threats. It’s one incident among many that prompted the Biden Administration to react.

“President Biden has been clear,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jeane-Pierre. “We can’t stand by and stand silent in the face of hate. We must, without equivocation, denounce antisemitism. We must also, without equivocation, denounce islamophobia.”

Jannerson is happy the Biden Administration is continuing to combat antisemitism and believes reporting and tracking harassment is key in preventing it.

“One of the things that we’re working on right now is an initiative to make sure that all students on campus know how to talk and who to talk to if they face discrimination from a peer, staff, administrator, or professor and how to navigate that scenario.”

She emphasized the importance of reporting any incident of harassment, no matter how small.

