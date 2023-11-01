University of Arizona softball player excited to cheer on her father at Chase Field in the World Series for the first time

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - For many Diamondbacks fans, Game 4 of the World Series is their first time to witness a World Series game at Chase Field. Among the thousands of fans in attendance, Tuesday night includes one University of Arizona softball player who has a very special connection to a Diamondbacks coach and is having a first of her own tonight.

Jasmine Perezchica is a standout center fielder for the Arizona Wildcats softball team, while her father, Tony Perezchica, is the third base coach for the Diamondbacks.

The father-daughter duo has shared many moments together except for one: A World Series game at Chase Field.

For Jasmine to get to this moment, she had to make the nearly 100-mile journey from Rita Hillebrand stadium in Tucson, where she practiced with her team in a shark onesie early in the morning. It was a turbulent day, which she has become accustomed to throughout this World Series.

“I feel like the last couple of weeks have been chaos, but it’s worth it to see him and I think the World Series is such a big moment that, I mean, why not make the trip?”

The World Series has already been eventful for the Perezchicas as the family had to celebrate Jasmine’s 22nd birthday on the field together in Dallas for Game 2.

“Spending my birthday with him in Texas was pretty fun. But honestly, just seeing him in the uniform and being able to give him a hug after the game is the most special part,” Jasmine said.

When asked what the moment would be like seeing her father in Chase Field, a place she has grown accustomed to, at the highest stage of baseball, Perezchica was full of emotion.

“I’m honestly gonna try and hold back tears. I mean, I’ve been watching him since I was born,” Jasmine said.

She says she is excited to support someone who has supported her in her softball career, even when Tony has gone through crazy times in his career with the Diamondbacks.

“Even when he’s in the World Series, he is still worried about me. He’s like, ‘Hey, how’s practice? How’s it going? How’s scrimmage?’ Everything like that.”

No matter the outcome, Jasmine says tonight will be a moment she will cherish long beyond the nine innings.

“Hopefully, they can bring back a win but you know, honestly, they made it to the World Series, so [I] couldn’t be more proud.”

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

13 NEWS BREAKING NEWS IMAGE

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.