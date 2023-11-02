Arizona man indicted for allegedly putting patients in unlicensed sober living homes for money

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona man has been indicted for taking people to fake sober living homes in exchange for money, authorities say. The Arizona Attorney General’s office announced on Thursday that 41-year-old Corey Beckhum was indicted on several charges, including conspiracy.

Officials say that Beckhum offered to take patients to a behavioral health facility in exchange for payment. However, he then allegedly housed the patients in four unlicensed sober living homes around the Valley. During the investigation, authorities found 16 people living in unsanitary conditions at the four homes. Beckhum was arrested after he met with an undercover special agent.

Officials from the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) got the 16 people proper care and allowed them to move to licensed facilities that would provide appropriate care and housing.

