Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Cow named Blossom rescued after being trapped under highway

Blossom the cow was found trapped under a Connecticut highway.
Blossom the cow was found trapped under a Connecticut highway.(Olivia Drake, public information officer, Haddam Volunteer Fire Company)
By Olivia Kalentek and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A cow who was found trapped under a Connecticut highway was rescued by firefighters Saturday.

WFSB reports the 5-year-old cow was spotted under Route 9 near the Middletown-Higganum town line by Chelsea Brookes, who is the daughter of a Haddam Volunteer Fire life member.

The Haddam Volunteer Fire Company said in a social media post that the cow was named Blossom and had escaped from her pasture at a Middletown farm two months before.

Officials said it was not clear how long Blossom had been trapped in the concrete box culvert under the highway, which is at the bottom of a steep ravine.

At the time of Blossom’s rescue, officials said the water was 8 inches deep and flowing rapidly.

An animal rescue team attempted to rescue the cow on Sunday but were unable to because the cold water and steep terrain made it difficult.

On Monday, a veterinary team joined the rescue efforts and sedated the cow with a tranquilizer dart.

The fire department said Blossom was strapped and secured to a sled when she was sedated and taken out of the culvert.

Veterinarians said Blossom only suffered a few scrapes on her legs. She was taken to a state-owned barn to quarantine before a permanent home for her is found.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-wheeler hit by train near I-10, Tangerine Road
18-wheeler hit by train near I-10, Tangerine Road
Kenzo was killed while trying to locate armed robbery suspects.
PCSD K9 killed while locating armed robbery suspects
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson.
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson
New Gigafactory set to charge Southern Arizona economy
New Gigafactory set to charge Southern Arizona economy
The Tucson Police Department said Wilbur Nimmons, 62, was arrested in the 300 block of West...
Documents: SunTran bus driver attacks rider who threw fruit at him

Latest News

Tucson Fire battled a blaze at Cambridge Apartments, near Oracle and Miracle Mile, early...
Firefighter injured battling blaze in Tucson
The Tucson Fire Department said crews were sent to an apartment fire at a complex near Oracle...
WATCH: Firefighters battle blaze in Tucson
In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, background center, is cross examined...
Jury begins deliberating fate of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
FILE - Flowers sit on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Sen. Doug Larsen, Oct. 6, 2023,...
Report finds no evidence of mechanical failure in plane crash that killed North Dakota lawmaker