Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

‘Deer of a lifetime’: Hunter harvests rare white deer after following buck for 2 years

Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.
Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.(Noah Goeppner)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A bow hunter in Indiana said he got “the deer of a lifetime” over this past weekend.

Noah Goeppner told WFIE that he was able to hit a white buck from about 15 yards away when he was out hunting this past Sunday.

And it wasn’t his first encounter with the deer. Goeppner said he first saw the animal in 2021 as a spike buck.

This season, Goeppner said he was keeping an eye on the buck while watching trail cameras before finally harvesting the rare deer.

He said this was the first whitetail buck he had hit with his bow.

Goeppner’s black lab, Nelli, also helped him track the animal down.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-wheeler hit by train near I-10, Tangerine Road
18-wheeler hit by train near I-10, Tangerine Road
Kenzo was killed while trying to locate armed robbery suspects.
PCSD K9 killed while locating armed robbery suspects
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson.
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson
New Gigafactory set to charge Southern Arizona economy
New Gigafactory set to charge Southern Arizona economy
The Tucson Police Department said Wilbur Nimmons, 62, was arrested in the 300 block of West...
Documents: SunTran bus driver attacks rider who threw fruit at him

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump's son and co-defendant, Donald Trump Jr., appears during the...
Eric Trump testifies he wasn’t aware of dad’s financial statements, but emails show some involvement
Las Vegas police arrest members of the Culinary Workers Union along the Strip, Wednesday, Oct....
Thousands of Las Vegas Strip hotel workers at 18 casinos could go on strike this month
Vacant lot on the southwest corner of Stone and Speedway
Vacant lot on busy Tucson street corner now has a path forward
Tucson Fire battled a blaze at Cambridge Apartments, near Oracle and Miracle Mile, early...
Firefighter injured battling blaze in Tucson