13 Cares For Health
Environmental justice center opens in Tucson

By Katherine Patterson
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:26 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s a new front in the fight for environmental justice and it’s bringing the University of Arizona together with the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

A $10 million federal grant is launching the “West Environmental Justice Center” at the University of Arizona.

Its focus will be on rural communities not just in Arizona but the majority of the Southwest and Pacific region.

From water contamination to climate change, Tucson’s battle for environmental safety and equity has brought it to the frontlines of protecting rural communities in collaboration with county leaders and the University of Arizona.

“They have experience in doing this work, they’re bridging the resource gap, they have a constant generation of young folks coming in to really bring more enthusiasm and most importantly, they know how to partner with community,” EPA Regional Administrator Martha Guzman said.

The center is one of 16 assistance centers across the country that hopes to provide services and assistance to improve accessibility for areas with environmental justice concerns.

“Communities know what the impact is, they know when their families are suffering from various health impacts, but there needs to be a bridge to figure out how to solve it and that is where these types of resources are hoping to bridge the gap,” Guzman said.

The grant also hopes to benefit the quality of life for people across the Pacific regions for lifetimes to come.

“Generations have been impacted with health disparities and it’s something that I think we all acknowledge and have to be very vocal in opposition about,” District 5 Board Chair Adelita Grijalva said.

