Firefighter injured battling blaze in Tucson

By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:40 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A firefighter was injured battling a blaze in Tucson early Monday, Oct. 30.

The Tucson Fire Department said crews were sent to an apartment fire at a complex near Oracle Road and Miracle Mile around 5:30 a.m.

Crews attacked the fire, which was on the second floor of the complex.

The TFD said a second alarm was called but the fire was under control by 5:54 a.m.

The fire displaced residents from six units. While everyone was able to evacuate, a man was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The firefighter suffered an injured back and is receiving treatment, according to the TFD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

