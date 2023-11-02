FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Gradual warming trend for the start of November
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Lighter winds return starting today as a ridge of high pressure begins to build in from the southwest. A gradual warming trend takes us through the weekend with highs 10° above normal by early next week. Conditions will stay dry with just a few high clouds from time to time. Overnight lows remain comfortably cool, dropping into the 50s each early morning in Tucson.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.
