FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Gradual warming trend for the start of November

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Lighter winds return starting today as a ridge of high pressure begins to build in from the southwest. A gradual warming trend takes us through the weekend with highs 10° above normal by early next week. Conditions will stay dry with just a few high clouds from time to time. Overnight lows remain comfortably cool, dropping into the 50s each early morning in Tucson.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

