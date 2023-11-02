Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Gradual warming trend for the start of November

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:15 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Lighter winds return starting today as a ridge of high pressure begins to build in from the southwest. A gradual warming trend takes us through the weekend with highs 10° above normal by early next week. Conditions will stay dry with just a few high clouds from time to time. Overnight lows remain comfortably cool, dropping into the 50s each early morning in Tucson.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-wheeler hit by train near I-10, Tangerine Road
18-wheeler hit by train near I-10, Tangerine Road
Kenzo was killed while trying to locate armed robbery suspects.
PCSD K9 killed while locating armed robbery suspects
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson.
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson
New Gigafactory set to charge Southern Arizona economy
New Gigafactory set to charge Southern Arizona economy
The Tucson Police Department said Wilbur Nimmons, 62, was arrested in the 300 block of West...
Documents: SunTran bus driver attacks rider who threw fruit at him

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Gradual warming trend for the start of November
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cool trick-or-treating conditions tonight with warm & dry conditions ahead
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cool trick-or-treating conditions tonight with warm & dry conditions ahead