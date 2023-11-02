Advertise
Former Pima County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant rejects plea deal

By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:19 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The former sergeant for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department facing sexual assault charges rejected a plea deal in court today, November 2.

Ricky Garcia’s attorney, Louis Fidel, announced he filed a motion to remand the case back to the grand jury.

A hearing on that motion was scheduled for Monday, November 20.

Also, Garcia rejected a plea offer to plead guilty to a Class 6 designated charge of aggravated assault with sexual motivation.

The offer included no jail time, but mandatory probation.

A trial has been set for April 2024.

If Garcia is found guilty, he would face between ten and 28 years in prison.

