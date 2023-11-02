Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man unharmed in apparent road rage shooting after wallet blocks bullet, police say

FILE -- Colorado authorities say a man was unharmed in a shooting thanks to his wallet blocking...
FILE -- Colorado authorities say a man was unharmed in a shooting thanks to his wallet blocking a bullet.(tillsonburg via Canva)
By Lindsey Grewe and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A Colorado man was saved from injury or worse after his wallet helped block a bullet.

Police in Colorado Springs said they were called regarding an apparent road rage shooting Tuesday morning near the airport.

Officers responded around 5 a.m. after getting a 911 call from a man saying he had been shot at while driving.

Officers discovered that a bullet had gone through his car and hit him, but it was stopped by his wallet.

Colorado Springs police said the bullet went through the front passenger side of the man’s vehicle and hit him in the right thigh, but “the bullet did not penetrate the victim’s skin and being stopped by his wallet.”

Officers said the man had his wallet in the side cargo pocket of his pants at the time of the shooting.

The man was unharmed and was able to give police a description of the shooter’s vehicle in question.

Police said the situation remains under investigation. They did not release the suspected shooter’s vehicle description or identify the man shot.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenzo was killed while trying to locate armed robbery suspects.
PCSD K9 killed while locating armed robbery suspects
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson.
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson
18-wheeler hit by train near I-10, Tangerine Road
18-wheeler hit by train near I-10, Tangerine Road
Michael Pengchong Lee is facing a charge of making a terroristic threat.
NEW DETAILS: Man accused of threatening mass shooting at University of Arizona
New Gigafactory set to charge Southern Arizona economy
New Gigafactory set to charge Southern Arizona economy

Latest News

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., listens as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson,...
Rep. George Santos survives effort to expel him from the House. But he still faces an ethics report
13+ recordings
LIVE NOW: Top headlines at 7:30 p.m.
President Joe Biden arrives on Marine One at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport in...
Biden calls for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war
Palestinians inspect the damage of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on the Jabaliya...
After weeks in besieged Gaza, some foreign nationals and wounded Palestinians are allowed to leave