13 Cares For Health
Tucson Now

PCSD investigating officer-involved shooting, sister of man killed speaks out

By Andres Rendon
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:41 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The sister of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Tucson last week is speaking out, saying her brother needed mental health assistance but instead was shot and killed.

“It should be said, if there’s an emergency, call 911, but if your loved one is in crisis, you may be tomorrow morning picking up brain tissue from your mom’s concrete floor,” said Stephanie Boysen.

Stephanie Boysen is the sister of Matthew Salinas, the 43-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Tucson Police Officer – in the driveway of their home in the 100 block of Bilby Road.

“I’m missing why disarming wasn’t an option,” Stephanie said. “Why weren’t these explored because I know that they’re there.”

Stephanie explains that since childhood, Matthew has dealt with depression and a “Serious Mental Illness” diagnosis.

“He was bullied often when he was a kid, and that may have been part of his depression,” Stephanie said.

“But he was animate that he didn’t want anyone being bullied.”

On October 26, Tucson Police received a call from a neighbor about a man in crisis and responded to the home at around 9:30 p.m. Police arrived on the scene, and according to officers, they found Matthew in the driveway armed with a firearm.

TPD says they tried to communicate with Matthew before he fired multiple rounds, leading officers to shoot him, and he died shortly after.

According to his family, they were notified of his death hours later. They are still processing his death today.

“We haven’t even called the medical examiner’s office. I’m usually the one that takes care of that, getting things set up, getting answers, and I can’t even start this time,” she said. “I don’t know what it is, I’ve just been procrastinating.”

The investigation is now being led by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department under the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team.

13 News reached out to PCSD for more information, including, for instance, whether a member from TPD’s Mental Health Support Team responded that night. PCSD did not send any additional details, however, a release about this incident will be released soon.

Along with PCSD’s investigation, TPD is also conducting its investigation to determine whether or not any policy violations were committed during the incident.

Today, Matthew’s family is slowly trying to regain some sense of normalcy.

They only hope that no family has to endure the pain they are feeling now.

