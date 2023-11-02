No pool for you! Rangers blocked from celebrating in Diamondbacks pool

There was no pool party for the Texas Rangers after winning the World Series
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:39 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
A raucous celebration after the franchise's first championship remained on dry land as about a dozen security officers guarded the pool behind the right-center wall at Chase Field.

“Are they going over there?” pitcher Nathan Eovaldi said during an interview with Fox Sports. ”No, I don’t think they are.”

The Rangers could’ve made a run for the water as they initially celebrated their 5-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 on Wednesday night. Despite a clear path to the pool, where a few fans lingered on the deck, the players were more interested in hugging each other, family, and friends on the field.

Once fans were cleared out and a few players headed down the steps to the clubhouse, security filled the area in front of the pool, spaced out every 20 to 30 feet.

The Diamondbacks had two splashy celebrations during their improbable run to this year's World Series — after clinching a playoff spot and after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in their NL Division Series.

Arizona players also took a festive dip after securing the 2011 NL West title at home but were blocked by security following a 2017 playoff clinching. The 2001 World Series championship remained dry as well.

The Dodgers had the most controversial splash party after beating Arizona in 2013, rankling the Diamondbacks and their fans — particularly after reports surfaced of a player peeing in the pool.

The pool at Chase Field has been an iconic feature since the stadium opened in 1998, a place for fans to watch the game and take a dip — and players to party after big wins.

Just not this year.

