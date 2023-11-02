Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Diamondbacks in Game 5

Texas Rangers' Josh Jung and Nathaniel Lowe (30) celebrates after scoring on a single by Jonah...
Texas Rangers' Josh Jung and Nathaniel Lowe (30) celebrates after scoring on a single by Jonah Heim during the ninth inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
By The Associated Press and DAVID BRANDT AP Baseball Writer
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:06 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Mitch Garver broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh, Nathan Eovaldi threw six gritty innings and the Texas Rangers are World Series champions for the first time in their 63-year franchise history after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

The Rangers finished with a postseason-record and nearly unfathomable 11-0 record on the road, capping the Fall Classic with three straight wins in the desert.

One night after Texas took a 10-run lead by the third in a Game 4 snoozer, it finished the Series by outlasting the Diamondbacks in a white-knuckle pitchers’ duel through eight innings, piling on four runs in the ninth for good measure.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenzo was killed while trying to locate armed robbery suspects.
PCSD K9 killed while locating armed robbery suspects
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson.
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson
18-wheeler hit by train near I-10, Tangerine Road
18-wheeler hit by train near I-10, Tangerine Road
Michael Pengchong Lee is facing a charge of making a terroristic threat.
NEW DETAILS: Man accused of threatening mass shooting at University of Arizona
New Gigafactory set to charge Southern Arizona economy
New Gigafactory set to charge Southern Arizona economy

Latest News

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., listens as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson,...
Rep. George Santos survives effort to expel him from the House. But he still faces an ethics report
13+ recordings
LIVE NOW: Top headlines at 7:30 p.m.
President Joe Biden arrives on Marine One at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport in...
Biden calls for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war
FILE -- Colorado authorities say a man was unharmed in a shooting thanks to his wallet blocking...
Man unharmed in apparent road rage shooting after wallet blocks bullet, police say