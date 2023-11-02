Tucson man says tortoise was wrongfully adopted out; now new owner won’t give it back

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson family is in turmoil after they say their beloved pet tortoise was mistakenly adopted out after it ended up at a reptile rescue. Now, they say they may not be able to get it back.

Back in October, Lance Robinson said his African Sulcata tortoise got out through the back gate. He said someone found his pet, named Reptar, and took it to the Southern Arizona Reptile Rescue and Education just a couple of minutes from his house. But he had no idea.

“It was just sold without any exposure or looking for the proper owner,” Robinson said of his pet of 11 years.

According to Robinson, Reptar only stayed at the rescue for four days before he was adopted out by somebody else. Now, the new owner is unwilling to give him back.

“It takes the wind out of the kid’s sails,” he said of his two kids who now miss their family pet. “It’s that love and momentum for your family to come home to and it’s just not there anymore.”

Cressi Brown is the founder of the rescue. She explained they typically hold tortoises for ten days before they are placed up for adoption. But Reptar was only held for four.

Brown said she knew a mistake was made, and they should have done more to post on social media that Reptar was there.

“Things were quite chaotic at the time,” she said of mishap. “And he was given the wrong tortoise. He was supposed to take a different tortoise.”

She said they only learned just a couple of days later that Reptar had been given out by mistake.

She explained the new owner did everything legally. He drove down from Phoenix to pick up a different tortoise. But then he spotted Reptar and asked him to adopt him instead. So, he filled out the paperwork, paid the $100 adoption fee and was on his way.

Brown said she tried to contact the new owner just four days later, but he was unwilling to give up Reptar. Even knowing that his actual family was looking for him.

“I never expected it to be a situation where he refuses to return the wrong tortoise and take a different tortoise. He had only had it for a couple of days,” she said. Brown also noted she’s offered to give the customer his money back, and even exchange Reptar for a different tortoise.

But now Robinson said he’s taking matters into his own hands. He said he’s filed a lawsuit against the new owner.

“I don’t want any compensation for him. I just want my tortoise is back,” he said of the filing.

According to the Tucson Police Department, there’s not much they can do. This is because Reptar was purchased legally, making it a civil matter between Robinson, Brown, and the new owner.

13 News tried calling the new owner five times and texted twice, with no response.

