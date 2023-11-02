Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Tucson Police investigating crash involving motorcycle

By 13 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:37 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle.

TPD says the crash happened near Broadway and Pantano late Wednesday evening, November 1.

Police say the motorcyclist was a 43-year-old male.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say impairment was ruled out as a cause.

