Tucson Police investigating crash involving motorcycle
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:37 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle.
TPD says the crash happened near Broadway and Pantano late Wednesday evening, November 1.
Police say the motorcyclist was a 43-year-old male.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say impairment was ruled out as a cause.
