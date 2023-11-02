Tucson Unified School District’s marching bands show off its talents

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - High school marching bands from around Tucson performed in this year’s Marching Band Exhibition at Palo Verde High School.

Tucson Unified School District’s nine high school marching bands got to showcase their talents by playing their tunes for the community while inspiring the next generation to join the marching band.

The schools which performed are below:

Morgan Maxwell K-8 (Special Guest)

Palo Verde Magnet High School

Sahuaro High School

Cholla High School

Pueblo High School

Sabino High School

Tucson High Magnet High School

Rincon/University High School

Madison Wright is a senior at Sabino High School. She has been in the marching band for the past four years.

“It’s very welcoming,” Wright said. “It’s kind of a family you get to share the same interest with. It’s a lot of fun to be a part of that family community.

Wright hopes to continue in the future.

Joan Ashcraft is the Director of Fine and Performing Arts at TUSD. She said the marching band really brings the community together. Ashcraft adds all TUSD High School Marching Bands performed their 2022 Show.

“The marching band is really key for the community to see our high schools in action and what the kids can do in a unified way.”

Ashcraft tells 13 News that this is the fourth year TUSD has brought high school band students together and hopes to keep doing the exhibition every year.

“The camaraderie that they built between each other is quite amazing and their appreciation for the music and for each other,” Ashcraft said.

According to Wright, anyone thinking about joining a marching band shouldn’t hesitate and just do it.

“We really build strong bonds with these people. They truly stay with your family forever,” Wright said. “It’s just something you can go to and relax and enjoy something with other people who enjoy the same thing you do.”

If you weren’t able to make the exhibition, Ashcraft said the community will get a chance to see the marching bands in action after the new year when the bands start their concert series.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

13 NEWS CTV IMAGE

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.